1,034 new Covid cases push Gujarat’s tally to 67,811

Gandhinagar, Aug 6 : Gujarat on Thursday reported 1,034 new COVID-19 cases, pusing the state’s tally to 67,811, a health official said.

The state’s Covid death toll has mounted to 2,584 as 27 more patients succumbed to the infection.

As many as 917 patients were discharged on Thursday, taking the total number of recoveries to 50,322.

As per officials, during the six days of August, 6,378 positive cases have been registered in Gujarat.

Surat, the new Covid-hotspot registered 238 cases on Thursday, while Ahmedabad saw 151 cases coming up. On the other hand, Vadodara registered 118 new cases, the highest so far.

Vadodara was followed by Rajkot 90, Junagadh and Bhavnagar with 44 each, Mahesana 34, Gandhinagar 32, Jamnagar 28, Kutch 27, Kheda 21, Amrelii and Panchmahals with 20 each, Bharuch 19, Surendranagar 18, Valsad 16, Gir-Somnath 15, Morbi and Sabarkantha with 14 each, Botad 12, Mahisagar 11, Navsari 9, Patan 7, Anand and Narmada with 6 each, Banaskantha and Tapi with 2 each and Aravalli, Chhota Udepur, Dang, Devbhumi Dwarka and Porbandar with one positive case each.

The total number of COVID-19 deaths in Ahmedabad have reached 1,627. 476 have died in Surat, 93 in Vadodara, 45 in Gandhinagar, 39 deaths in Rajkot, 30 deaths in Patan, 26 deaths in Bhavnagar, 24 in Aravalli, 22 in Mahesana, 17 deaths in Panchmahals, 16 deaths in Banaskantha, 15 in Kheda, 13 deaths in Anand and 11 have died in Bharuch.

The toll rate of Ahmedabad which used to be around 81 per cent of the total toll during the peak in June gradually got lower. On Thursday, it came down to 62.96 per cent. Gujarat’s mortality rate has come down under 4 to 3.81 per cent, but is still one of the highest in the country.

Till now the health authorities have conducted over 9 lakh tests, 9,03,782 RT-PCR tests in Gujarat. A total of 917 patients were discharged on Thursday. Till now, over fifty thousand patients, 50,322 have been discharged in the state.

Out of a total RT-PCR tests carried out in the 8,35,971, have been found negative.

There are 14,905 active cases, out of which the condition of 14,823 is stable, whereas 82 critical patients are still on ventilator.

Currently, there are over 4.8 lakh people quarantined in the state at 4,85,059, where 4,83,653 are home quarantined and 1,406 in government facilities.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.