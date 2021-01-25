1,036 recoveries, 375 new Covid cases reported in Karnataka

Bengaluru, Jan 25 : Reversing the trend, 1,036 patients recovered from the infection, while 375 new cases were registered in a day across Karnataka, said the state health bulletin on Monday.

“With 1,036 patients discharged during the day, the state’s recoveries rose to 9,17,361, while 375 new cases on Sunday increased the state’s Covid tally to 9,36,426, including 6,846 active cases,” said the bulletin.

The virus claimed only three lives, including two in Bengaluru and one in Mysuru, taking the state’s death toll to 12,200 till date.

In Bengaluru, 200 fresh cases were registered, taking the city’s Covid tally to 3,97,333, including 4,442 active cases, while 3,88,510 recovered so far, with 747 in the last 24 hours.

Of the 152 patients in the intensive care units (ICUs) across the southern state, 70 are in Bengaluru hospitals, 10 in Kalaburagi and eight in Bidar district.

Out of 59,427 tests conducted across the state in the day, 2,129 were through rapid-antigen detection and 57,298 through RT-PCR method.

Positivity rate was 0.63 per cent and case fatality rate was 0.80 per cent across the state on Sunday.

Meanwhile, 32,277 healthcare warriors vaccinated, accounting for 38 per cent of the 85,422 beneficiaries targeted for the day across the state.

With 406 of the 557 workers taking the shot, Chamarajanagar district achieved the highest target of 75 per cent, while Bengaluru had the lowest coverage of 26 per cent in the state.

“Of the 4,20,274 targetted beneficiaries across the state, 2,23,726 of them have been vaccinated since the drive was launched on January 16, achieving 53 per cent coverage,” added the bulletin.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.