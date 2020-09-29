10,453 new cases take K’taka’s Covid tally to 5,92,911

Bengaluru, Sep 29 : A whopping 10,453 new Covid-19 cases were registered across Karnataka till Monday midnight, taking the state’s tally to 5,92,911 till date, including 1,07,737 active cases, the state health bulletin said on Tuesday.

“As many as 6,628 people were discharged on Tuesday, taking the total number of recoveries to 4,76,378, while 8,777 have succumbed to the virus so far, including 19 a day ago,” said the bulletin.

The epicentre of the pandemic, Bengaluru, registered 4,868 fresh cases, taking its Covid tally to 2,28,437, including 46,610 active cases, while 2,373 were discharged till Monday midnight, taking the city’s total number of recoveries to 17,89,143 since March 8.

With 67 succumbing to the virus on Monday, the city’s death toll rose to 2,912.

Of the 815 patients admitted to intensive care units (ICUs) across the southern state, 261 are in Bengaluru, followed by Dharwad (93), Ballari (80), Hassan (62) and Kalaburagi (40).

Among the districts, Hassan reported 475 cases on Monday, followed by Mysuru (414), Dakshina Kannada (362), Shivamogga (347), Udupi (319) and Ballari (313).

Among the districts with high discharges, Tumakuru reported 519, followed by Mysuru (350), Koppala (324), Bengaluru Rural (304), Ballari (295) and Dakishna Kannada (232).

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.