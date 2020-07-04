105-year-old man recovers from coronavirus in Pakistan

By Sameer Published: July 04, 2020, 11:03 am IST

Islamabad: A 105-year-old man in Pakistan’s Punjab province has been discharged from hospital after successfully defeating coronavirus, the media reported.

War veteran

Fazal Rauf, who is also a war veteran and has served in the Pakistan Army, was tested positive and had been quarantined in hospital since then, Xinhua news agency reported.

Rauf was tested for the disease again on Thursday and his report came out negative.

Condition remains stable

On Friday, he was shifted back to his home, and his condition remains stable.

According to Pakistan’s health ministry, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has increased to 221,896 with 4,551 deaths and 113,623 recoveries.

Source: IANS
Tags
