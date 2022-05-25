106 NRIs injured in gas cylinder explosion in Abu Dhabi

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima|   Published: 25th May 2022 3:34 pm IST
106 Indian expats injured in gas cylinder explosion in Abu Dhabi
Fire site (Photo: Twitter)

Abu Dhabi: The Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday stated that 106 Indian expatriates were injured in a gas cylinder explosion that occurred at a restaurant in Abu Dhabi City on Monday.

One Indian among two people died and 120 were injured in a gas explosion during lunchtime at the restaurant near Khalidiyah Mall and Shining Tower.

The injured were admitted to different hospitals across the Emirate, according to the embassy spokesperson.

MS Education Academy

On Tuesday, senior officials from Abu Dhabi’s Department of Health (DoH) paid a visit to the injured victims.

Monday’s explosion sparked a fire that damaged the facades of six buildings and a number of shops, before coming under the control of the Civil Defense.

Abu Dhabi Police has expressed their “sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the deceased”.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button