106 NRIs injured in gas cylinder explosion in Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi: The Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday stated that 106 Indian expatriates were injured in a gas cylinder explosion that occurred at a restaurant in Abu Dhabi City on Monday.

One Indian among two people died and 120 were injured in a gas explosion during lunchtime at the restaurant near Khalidiyah Mall and Shining Tower.

The injured were admitted to different hospitals across the Emirate, according to the embassy spokesperson.

On Tuesday, senior officials from Abu Dhabi’s Department of Health (DoH) paid a visit to the injured victims.

وقام الأطباء باطلاع معالي آل حامد وسعادة الدكتور جمال الكعبي على حالة المصابين والخدمات المقدمة لهم، حيث أشاد آل حامد بجهود الكوادر الطبية، مشدداً على ضرورة مواصلة تقديم أفضل مستويات الرعاية الصحية لكافة المصابين وتلبية كافة احتياجاتهم إلى حين تعافيهم بشكل تام.#رعاية_صحية — دائرة الصحة – أبوظبي (@DoHSocial) May 24, 2022

Monday’s explosion sparked a fire that damaged the facades of six buildings and a number of shops, before coming under the control of the Civil Defense.

Abu Dhabi Police has expressed their “sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the deceased”.

🚨🇦🇪#AbuDhabi: 2 dead, 120 others injured in Al Khalidiya gas explosion in Abu Dhabi, UAE. pic.twitter.com/bw7gTEWLmH — Terror Alarm (@terror_alarm) May 23, 2022