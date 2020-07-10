106-yr-old woman, family recover from coronavirus in Taif

By Rasia Hashmi Updated: July 10, 2020, 6:00 pm IST
Taif: A centenarian has recovered from the novel Coronavirus in Taif. 106-year-old woman underwent treatment at King Faisal Medical Complex with her sons, daughters and grandchildren.

The woman belongs to the Jedara tribe of Bani Saad, a historic village south of Taif.

After getting treatment at the medical complex for 21 days, the woman tested negative for Covid-19 and was allowed to go home.

Her 70-year-old son and 60-year-old daughter were also undergoing treatment for Corona along with her. They too have recovered and returned home. Apart from them her other children and grandchildren had also been infected from Corona who remained in quarantine, some of them have recovered.

The woman is said to be the first elderly woman in the Taif Commissionerate to recover from the epidemic.

