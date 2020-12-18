1,075 new cases take Gujarat’s Covid tally to 2,33,263

Gandhinagar, Dec 18 : Gujarat on Friday reported 1,075 new Covid-19 cases, taking its overall coronavirus tally to 2,33,263, while nine more deaths in the past 24 hours mounted the state’s Covid death toll to 4,220.

On a positive note, a total of 1,155 patients were discharged on Friday, taking the total number of recoveries to 2,16,683.

The number of active cases in the state presently stands at 12,360, of which the condition of 12,296 is stable, whereas 64 critical patients are on ventilator support.

The state tested 54,757 samples in the last 24 hours, of which 1,075 returned positive.

Ahmedabad reported the maximum number of cases on Friday at 232, followed by Surat (173), Vadodara (149), Rajkot (122), Gandhinagar (45), Mahesana and Sabarkantha (33 each), Kutch and Panchmahals (25 each), Banaskantha and Dahod (23 each), Jamnagar (21), Junagadh (19), Bhavnagar, Kheda and Surendranagar (17 each), Amreli (14), Bharuch and Narmada (12 each), Anand (10), Mahisagar and Morbi (9 each), Patan (7), Aravalli, Devbhoomi Dwarka, Botad and Gir-Somnath (6 each), Navsari (2),and Chotta Udepur and Porbandar (1 each).

Gujarat has reported 23,483 cases in December so far at an average of 1,304 cases per day.

Of the 9 deaths reported on Friday, 4 were from Ahmedabad, 3 from Surat and 1 each from Rajkot and Vadodara. Gujarat’s mortality rate is gradually coming down and presently stands at 1.80 per cent.

Till now, the health authorities have conducted 89,44,722 tests in Gujarat, of which 87,11,459 have returned negative.

