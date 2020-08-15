1,094 new corona cases in Gujarat, 19 more succumb to virus

Gandhinagar, Aug 15 : Gujarat’s coronavirus cases added up to 77,663 as 1,094 new patients were detected on Saturday, whereas 19 more fatalities took its death toll to 2,767.

As many as 1,015 patients were cured and discharged on Saturday, taking the total recoveries to 60,537.

In August so far, 16,230 positive cases have been registered in Gujarat, with an average of 1,082 cases daily.

Gujarat’s new cases were detected out of 51,217 samples tested during the past 24 hours.

Accounting for 21% of the new cases, Surat — the new hotspot in Gujarat — added 234 cases and Ahmedabad 162. For the last 12 days, Vadodara has been recording more than 100 cases daily, adding 107 more corona cases on Saturday.

Vadodara was followed by Rajkot (95), Jamnagar (56), Panchmahals (43), Morbi (39), Bhavnagar (34), Amreli (30), Gandhinagar and Kutch (29 each), Junagadh (27), Bharuch (24), Gir-Somnath (20), Dahod (17), Mahesana, Patan and Surendranagar (16 each), Kheda (15), Banaskantha and Navsari (11 each), Porbandar (10), Anand (8), Botad and Valsad (7 each), Chhota Udepur, Devbhumi Dwarka and Sabarkantha (5 each), Aravalli and Tapi (4 each), Mahisagar and Narmada (two cases), and four cases from other states.

As many as 1,660 patients have died in Ahmedabad, 547 in Surat, 110 in Vadodara, 62 in Rajkot, 48 in Gandhinagar, 32 in Patan, 29 in Bhavnagar, 25 in Mahesana, 24 in Aravalli, 17 in Panchmahals, 16 in Banaskantha, 15 in Kheda, 14 in Anand, and 11 in Bharuch.

The death rate in Ahmedabad has gradually come down to less than 60 compared with around 81% at the peak of the outbreak. On Saturday, it came down to 59.99%. Gujarat’s mortality rate has gradually come down to 3.56% now.

A total of 12,62,264 RT-PCR tests have been done in Gujarat, of which 11,84,601 results were negative.

There are 14,359 active cases at present in Gujarat, of which the condition of 14,283 patients is stable, whereas 76 critical patients are still on ventilators.

As many as 5,01,746 persons are quarantined, of which 5,00,875 are cofined at home and 921 in government facilities.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.