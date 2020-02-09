1,09640 wrote 2020 Urdu Dani, Zaban Dani and Insha exam

A+ A-

Mr. Zahid Ali Khan, Mr. Zaheeruddin Ali Khan, Maulana Mufti Khaleel Ahmed, Vice-Chancellor of Jamia Nizamia, Dr. Yasmeen Askar, Fi’Sabilillah organization, Canada, Mr. Hameed Nizam, Businessman, UK, Mr. Ghulam Yazdani, Advocate, Mr. Badar, Mr. Arshad, and others inspecting Mahboob Hussain Jigar Hall packed with around 19,640 people writing Siasat’s Urdu Dani, Zaban Dani and Insha exams conducted by Abid Ali Khan Educational Trust (Siasat) in collaboration with Idara-e-Adabiyat-e-Urdu held on Sunday 9 February 2020 from 10 am to 1 pm at 410 Centers in the city, 77 in districts and 24 in other state centers. (Photo: Laeeq)