10DaysToGo: Ardent fans begin count down ahead of Salman Khan’s birthday

Mumbai: Birthday of one of the most accomplished and globally recognized actors, Salman Khan, is no less than a festival to his fans. The actor will turn a year older and fabulous on December 27 and his enthusiastic fans have already gone berserk.

To mark superstar’s 55th birthday, fans have already begun count down and since then ‘Ten Days To Salman’s Birthday’ have been trending on Twitter.

While some of them have reflected back on his achievements as a star over the years, a few others have shared some rare childhood pictures of him which are nothing less adorable.

Many fans are even expecting that Salman Khan might given some goo news regarding his upcoming movie like Radhe and Tiger 3.

Take a look at the tweets below:

Only Salman bhaii matters



TEN DAYS TO SALMANs BDAY pic.twitter.com/sCyQmbTB59 — MR SADDY (@beingarifraza) December 17, 2020

Earlier, there were reports that Salman Khan’s birthday will low-key this year owing to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. There will be no grand party and no swarm of fans outside his home. As per the reports ‘Bhaijaan’ will be celebrating his 55th birthday at his Panvel farmhouse with his family members.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman Khan will next be seen in Prabhudheva’s ‘Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai’. Salman will be seen reuniting with Disha Patani in the movie after ‘Bharat’. It also features Jackie Shroff and Randeep Hooda in key roles. Apart from this, Salman has also announced, ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’ with Pooja Hegde. He also has ‘Kick 2’ with Jacqueline Fernandez.

Salman Khan will also be making special appearance in SRK’s Pathan and Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha.