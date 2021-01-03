10K run for COVID awareness organized in Rachakonda

By SM Bilal|   Published: 3rd January 2021 7:56 pm IST

Hyderabad: Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh Muralidhar Bhagwat on Sunday flagged off 10 k Run at Uppal. The run was organized by Rachakonda police in association with Hetch Foundation and sponsored by GSR Constructions.

With aim to create awareness and precautionary measures for COVID-19.The run was held from Uppal Cross Roads to Alkapuri Cross Roads (to-and-fro) covering a stretch of 10kms.

More than 3000 enthusiastic runners including police personnel voluntarily participated in this Run. During the speech Police Commissioner Mahesh M Bhagwat, stressed the need to still excercise precautionary measures to be followed during this COVID-19 pandemic.

Mahesh M Bhagwath, had early morning flagged off the run at Uppal Cross Roads and also participated in the run.

READ:  Hakim Ajmal Khan was the President of Congress, Muslim League and Khilafat Committee

G. Sudheer Babu, IPS Addl. Commissioner of Police Rachakonda, Rakshita Murthy, DCP Malkajgiri, Sunpreet Singh , DCP LB Nagar, Mohammed Tajuddin Ahmed incharge DCP Traffic Rachakonda also took part in the run.

Winners of the run were given cheque rewards by the police officials.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

By SM Bilal|   Published: 3rd January 2021 7:56 pm IST
Back to top button