10K run for COVID awareness organized in Rachakonda

Hyderabad: Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh Muralidhar Bhagwat on Sunday flagged off 10 k Run at Uppal. The run was organized by Rachakonda police in association with Hetch Foundation and sponsored by GSR Constructions.

With aim to create awareness and precautionary measures for COVID-19.The run was held from Uppal Cross Roads to Alkapuri Cross Roads (to-and-fro) covering a stretch of 10kms.

More than 3000 enthusiastic runners including police personnel voluntarily participated in this Run. During the speech Police Commissioner Mahesh M Bhagwat, stressed the need to still excercise precautionary measures to be followed during this COVID-19 pandemic.

Mahesh M Bhagwath, had early morning flagged off the run at Uppal Cross Roads and also participated in the run.

G. Sudheer Babu, IPS Addl. Commissioner of Police Rachakonda, Rakshita Murthy, DCP Malkajgiri, Sunpreet Singh , DCP LB Nagar, Mohammed Tajuddin Ahmed incharge DCP Traffic Rachakonda also took part in the run.

Winners of the run were given cheque rewards by the police officials.