11.3M followers and Shehnaaz Gill follows only 14, see list

Mumbai: Shehnaaz Gill aka ‘Punjab ki Katrina Kaif’ needs no introduction. The actress, who made her actiing debut with Punjabi film Sat Shri Akaal England, earned golden ticket to stardom with her stint in Bigg Boss 13 in 2019. Shehnaaz won millions of hearts with her cute, innocent and bubbly nature. Her chemistry with late actor Sidharth Shukla too was loved by fans. There is no looking back for Shehnaaz ever since then.

From becoming the queen of Bigg Boss 13 to starring in number of music videos and even playing a lead in Diljit Dosanjh’s 2021 release Honsla Rakh, Shehnaaz’s journey has just left everyone in awe.

Shehnaaz Gill, who is active social media user, enjoys a massive fan following of 11.3 million on Instagram. But she follows back only 14 people on her photo-sharing app including Sidharth, Salman Khan, TV actress Mahi VJ and Hollywood singer Justin Bieber. Check out her following list below.

In her recent video, Shehnaaz Gill had requested fans to not expect her to be online always, as she doesn’t enjoy social media much. Shehnaaz added that she is human and cannot be churning content all the time.

Meanwhile, check out some of her best recent Instagram posts below.