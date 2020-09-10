11 Covid-19 patients discharged in Chinese mainland

By News Desk 1 Published: 10th September 2020 8:05 am IST
11 Covid-19 patients discharged in Chinese mainland

Beijing, Sep 10 : The National Health Commission said on Thursday that 11 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery in the Chinese mainland on Wednesday.

There were 161 patients still being treated, including two in severe condition, the commission said in its daily report, Xinhua reported.

Altogether 80,358 patients had been cured and discharged from hospitals by Wednesday, the report said.

As of Wednesday, a total of 85,153 confirmed Covid-19 cases had been reported on the mainland, among whom 4,634 died of the disease.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

READ:  SpiceJet operates maiden repatriation flight from Philippines under VBM
Categories
News
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close