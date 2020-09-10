11 Covid-19 patients discharged in Chinese mainland

Beijing, Sep 10 : The National Health Commission said on Thursday that 11 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery in the Chinese mainland on Wednesday.

There were 161 patients still being treated, including two in severe condition, the commission said in its daily report, Xinhua reported.

Altogether 80,358 patients had been cured and discharged from hospitals by Wednesday, the report said.

As of Wednesday, a total of 85,153 confirmed Covid-19 cases had been reported on the mainland, among whom 4,634 died of the disease.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.