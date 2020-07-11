11 dead, 23 missing in Nepal landslides

By Minhaj Adnan Published: July 11, 2020, 2:16 pm IST

Kathmandu: Landslides triggered by heavy rainfall have claimed the lives of 11 people in Nepal’s Myagdi district, while search efforts continued on Saturday for 23 missing persons.

“Ten bodies were recovered from Marang while one from Thadakhani. Efforts are on to recover 11 missing from Rikh, Kalleni, Ramche, Namruk and Kamdi, eight from Dule of Malika Rural Municipality-7 and three from Takam,” The Kathmandu Post quoted a municipality official as saying.

District Police Chief DSP Kiran Kunwar said a rescue helicopter is also preparing to fly towards the site with relief materials following improvement in weather conditions in the lower region, informed police.

Around 43 houses have been buried in landslides in the district.

The total loss of physical property has not been ascertained yet.

The municipality official said over 400 affected people have been taking shelter at community building and school building in Takam, Marang and Ghantiwang.

Source: IANS
