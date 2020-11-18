11 fake Army jawans held from Guwahati airport being grilled

Guwahati, Nov 18 : Senior Assam Police officials on Wednesday started interrogating the 11 fake Army jawans, who were arrested on Tuesday from the Guwahati airport area, an official said.

An Assam Police spokesman said that a local court in Kamrup district on Wednesday sent the 11 accused, who hail from different districts of the state, to five days police custody.

“Police began interrogating these 11 people and started an investigation from Wednesday. After the inquiry and completion of the questioning, it would be clear about the motive of these youths,” the spokesman told IANS over phone.

Another police official said that these 11 people with army uniforms had been roaming in and around the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport complex for the past few weeks. Police also recovered a car, five motorbikes and fake identity cards of Indian Army from their possessions. Of the 11, one is a student studying in Bhopal.

Source: IANS

