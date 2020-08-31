11 inmates in a Nizamabad old-age home test positive for COVID-19

Nizamabad: Eleven persons residing at Lalana Old Age home of Ankapur village of Nizamabad district tested positive for COVID. They were taken to Armoor government hospitals in Nizamabad for treatment.

This was known when t he management decided to tests all the persons at the old tested for COVID as a precautionary measure against the increasing corona cases. After which eleven persons were known to be infected by the ongoing pandemic.

Rajareddy, chairman, Lalana Old Age home, said that after conducting the tests of 57 persons, 11 tested positive. He said that they shifted 8 persons to the Nizamabad and 3 persons to Armoor government hospitals for further treatment.