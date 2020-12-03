11 lakh mandays generated in Odisha through sericulture

Bhubaneswar, Dec 3 : Around 11 lakh mandays were generated through sericulture activities in Odisha as a measure towards livelihood support activities during the Covid-19 pandemic, said an official on Thursday.

Besides, products worth Rs 132.29 crore have been procured from weavers and craftsmen through different government-sponsored marketing organisations during the Covid-19 pandemic, informed the official.

The state government has decided to procure more products worth Rs 30 crore both from the craftsmen and weavers in the coming months.

Textile, Handloom and Handicraft Secretary Subha Sharma informed that around 11 lakh mandays were generated through sericulture activities from April to September and the workers were paid around Rs 24.53 crore towards wages.

Besides, around 4,400 people were provided direct employment in the textile and apparel sector, particularly through Shahi Exports and Aditya Birla groups, she said. Out of them, more than 87 per cent were women.

Reviewing the activities of the department during the Covid pandemic, Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy directed to create more livelihood opportunities through expansion of sericulture in the state.

“Since sericulture is a labour-intensive activity and seri-cocoons have wider market demand, its expansion will create more employment opportunities for the people,” he said.

Tripathy also directed the concerned officials to scale up these activities in convergence with the MGNREGS.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.