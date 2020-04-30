11 Nepal nationals stopped while trying to go there on foot

Badaun: Eleven Nepalese nationals who were on their way to Nepal on foot amid the countrywide lockdown were stopped near Kakoda village here, a senior official said on Thursday.

“These Nepalese youth who work in Mathura were on their way to Nepal when a health department team stopped them with the help of police and sent them for medical examination,” said the medical superintendent posted at Kadar Chowk Primary Health Centre, Dr Avdhesh Singh Rathore.

All of them have been sent to a quarantine centre, he added.

Source: PTI

