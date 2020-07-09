11 new cases increase Arunachal COVID-19 tally to 287

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh reported 11 fresh COVID-19 cases on Thursday, raising the state’s tally of coronavirus patient to 287, a health department official said.

Of the new cases, five each were detected in the Capital Complex region and Lower Subansiri district and one in Changlang, State Surveillance Officer Dr L Jampa said.

The Capital Complex comprises Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa towns.

Of the five fresh patients in the Capital Complex, three were found in a quarantine centre at Lekhi near here and all of them are returnees, while two were reported in Naharlagun, he said.

“Contact-tracing of the two new patients is underway,” Jampa said.

A week-long total lockdown has been imposed in the Capital Complex on July 6 after the region witnessed a spike in the number of coronavirus cases.

The five new patients from Lower Subansiri district had recently come from Assam and the one from Changlang is a returnee from Uttar Pradesh, he said.

All the fresh patients were asymptomatic and shifted to COVID Care Centres, Jampa said.

The Capital Complex region has so far registered 91 cases, the highest in the state, followed by Changlang (31), West Kameng (19) and Namsai (12).

Four coronavirus patients, one each from Lower Dibang Valley, Lohit, Longding and Capital Complex, were discharged from hospitals on Wednesday, Jampa said.

The state now has 176 active cases, while 109 patients have recovered from the disease and two persons died of it.

The authorities of the Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (TIRHMS) has decided to close the hospital for two days from Thursday after a worker of the facility was found COVID-19 positive early this week.

TRIHMS Director Dr Moji Jini said the temporary closure order was issued to conduct screening of all health workers and sanitisation of the hospital.

The Naharlagun branch of a state-run bank remained closed since Wednesday after a businessman, who had visited the facility recently, was found COVID-19 positive on Tuesday.

A total of 28,581 samples have been tested so far in the state, Jampa added.

Source: PTI