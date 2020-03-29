11 positive corona cases now tested negative: KTR

Hyderabad: IT Minister IT Rama Rao today said that he is happy to announce good news to coronavirus cases. He said that 11 cases which were positive earlier are now reported negative. It is really good news and our government measures giving good results on corona positive cases.

We will make 350 beds in King Koti hospitals for corona positive cases and treat with modern facilities. In four hospitals the government offers treatment to corona cases he said. Free meals offered by GHMC in 50 Annapurna Canteens including g 30000 during lunch and 7500 during dinner.

