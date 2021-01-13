11-year-old girl raped in UP, hospitalised after condition worsens

Shahjahanpur (Uttar Pradesh), Jan 13 : An 11-year-old girl who was allegedly raped, has been admitted to the medical college here after her condition deteriorated.

According to police, the girl was earlier taken to a health centre in Tilhar from where she was referred to the Shahjahanpur Medical College hospital. She was sent back home after the medical examination.

The girl, a student of Class 4, was allegedly raped on January 7 and her family members alleged that the accused tried to kill her and left the place, assuming that she was dead.

Superintendent of Police S. Anand said, “A case has been registered in the matter following a complaint by the girl’s family members. The accused has been arrested and sent to jail, and the matter is being probed.”

Meanwhile, BJP MLA from Tilhar, Roshanlal Verma, said he admitted the girl to the medical college after her condition worsened on Tuesday.

“On getting the information that the condition of the girl is very bad, I reached her house and got her admitted to the medical college,” he told reporters.

Verma also said that he has raised the matter with the principal secretary to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, district magistrate and the superintendent of police. He has demanded a thorough probe into the incident.

Chief medical superintendent U.P. Sinha said the girl was brought to the medical college by the BJP MLA and a team of doctors is looking after the girl.

