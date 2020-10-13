11-year-old Louisiana boy steals school bus; crashes it in a chase

Louisiana authorities arrested an 11-year-old boy Sunday after he stole a school bus and then drove away as they tried to stop him.

Baton Rouge Police spokesperson L’Jean McKneely Jr. that the boy drove away from police for 45 minutes on Sunday morning before crashing into a tree, reports NBC News.

Police received a call about the incident at 10:45 a.m., McKneely said in an email. Multiple police units followed the bus as the child allegedly taunted and flipped officers off and struck other vehicles, McKneely said.

“The male juvenile crashed the school bus around 11:25 a.m. into a tree after crashing into 3 vehicles and fleeing from officers,” he said.

The boy left the scene unscathed, but a driver in one of the struck vehicles during the hit-and-run suffered a minor injury, McKneely said.

Police said it was unclear how the 11-year-old aquired the keys to the school bus at Baton Rouge Head Start.

The child is charged with theft of a vehicle, aggravated flight, three counts of damage to property, and one count of aggravated assault, McKneely said.

McNeely said that the boy told the officers that he did it “just to do it.”