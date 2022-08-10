11-yr-old Palestinian loses 3 limbs in Israeli attack; to be treated in Turkiye

An 11-year-old Palestinian girl, who lost her hand and legs in the recent Israeli attacks targeting Gaza, will receive treatment in Turkiye.

Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas announced on Tuesday that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had agreed to receive the wounded Palestinian girl, Rahaf Salman, for treatment in Turkey.

The movement’s leader, Ismail Haniyeh, thanked the Turkish president for the speedy response.

الرئيس التركي مشكورًا يوجه باستقبال الطفلة البريئة #رهف_سليمان التي أصيبت بصواريخ الاحتلال الصهيوني وبترت أطرافها، ويعد باستكمال علاجها في #تركيا.@RTErdogan — أدهم أبو سلمية #غزة_العزة 🇵🇸 (@adham922) August 9, 2022

In an interview with Al Jazeera Mubasher, Rahaf Salman expressed her wish to travel to Turkey, to undergo the implantation of artificial limbs.

During the interview, Rahaf said, “I hope to travel abroad, to Turkey for treatment, and I can return again to draw and write until I become a painter or a nurse.”

قصة مؤثرة للطفلة الفلسطينية #رهف_سلمان (11 عامًا) التي حرمها الاحتلال من ساقيها ويدها اليمنى خلال العدوان على #غزة pic.twitter.com/GbRKz9mpqD — الجزيرة مباشر (@ajmubasher) August 8, 2022

On Saturday, Rahaf Salman was seriously injured in a missile attack by the occupation forces that targeted her family’s house, causing her to lose three of her limbs.

As per media reports, Rahaf Salman’s brother 13-year-old, Mohamed Salman, was also “injured by an Israeli rocket that landed in Jabalia, in the northern Gaza Strip.”

According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, this confrontation resulted in the death of 44 Palestinians, including 15 children, and the injury of 360 others with various injuries.

The Israeli raids on the Gaza Strip continued for three days, starting Friday, August 5, and stopped on Sunday, August 7, with the ceasefire agreement.