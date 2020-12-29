1100 centers to be identified for Carona vaccination in Hyderabad: Mayor

By Mohammed Hussain Ahmed

Hyderabad: The Mayor of Hyderabad Dr. Bonthu Rammohan reviewed the arrangements for the distribution of Covid-19 vaccination in GHMC. In the meeting held with the district medical and district immunization officers, he had instructed the officials to identify 1100 centers, including schools and colleges, where suitable space is available for administering the Corona vaccines.

The process of identifying and mapping of centers must be completed by January 10, 2021. A vaccination awareness campaign shall be launched to educate the people. The information shall be given about the vaccination in phases. This campaign shall allay the fears of the public.

In the first phase, the medical and para-medical staff like doctors, nurses and health workers shall be given the vaccination.