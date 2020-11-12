1,120 new cases take Gujarat’s Covid tally to 1,84,964

Gandhinagar, Nov 13 : Gujarat on Thursday reported 1,120 new Covid-19 cases out of the 52,624 samples tested in the last 24 hours, taking the state’s coronavirus tally to 1,84,964. The death toll also climbed to 3,785 with the addition of six casualties on Thursday.

The number of Covid-19 cases is witnessing a spike in the state, especially in Ahmedabad, which reported 199 new cases on Thursday.

Ahmedabad is followed by Surat (183), Rajkot (126), Vadodara (125), Mahesana (72), Gandhinagar (66), Banaskantha (43), Patan (38), Jamnagar (26), Amreli and Surendranagar (21 each), Sabarkantha (20), Kutch (18), Junagadh (16), Kheda (15), Anand and Bharuch (14 each), Panchmahals (11), Morbi and Gir-Somnath (10 each), Dahod (9), Aravalli and Devbhumi Dwarka (8 each), Narmada (7), Tapi (6), Mahisagar and Porbandar (5 each), Botad (4), Chhota Udepur (3) and Navsari and Valsad (2 each).

Gujarat has reported 12,020 Covid-19 cases so far in November at an average of 1,001 cases per day.

Of the six deaths reported on Thursday, three were from Ahmedabad, two from Surat and one from Vadodara. Gujarat’s mortality rate presently stands at 2.04 per cent.

Till now the health authorities have conducted 66,80,500 tests, of which 64,95,536 have returned negative.

On a positive note, 1,038 patients were discharged on Thursday after recovery, taking the total number of recoveries to 1,68,858.

The state presently has 12,321 active cases, out of which the condition of 12,252 is stable, whereas 69 critical patients are on ventilator support.

Right now, 4,97,042 persons are quarantined in the state, 4,96,943 at home and 99 in government facilities.

Source: IANS

