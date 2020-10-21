1,137 new cases take Gujarat’s Covid tally to 1,62,985

Gandhinagar, Oct 21 : Gujarat on Wednesday reported 1,137 new Covid-19 cases, taking the state’s coronavirus tally to 1,62,985, while nine fatalities in the past 24 hours mounted the state’s Covid death toll to 3,663.

Hotspot Surat reported the maximum number of cases at 239, followed by Ahmedabad (177), Vadodara (118), Rajkot (104), Jamnagar (65), Mahesana (48), Gandhinagar (46), Junagadh, Kutch and Patan (26 each), Bharuch and Dahod (23 each), Panchmahals and Sabarkantha (22 each), Surendranagar (20), Amreli and Narmada (19 each), Banaskantha (16), Anand (13), Kheda (12), Gir-Somnath (11), Morbi (9), Aravalli and Mahisagar (7 each), Devbhumi Dwarka and Chotta Udepur (5 each), Navsari, Tapi and Porbandar (4 each), Botad (3), and Dangs and Valsad (1 each).

The state has reported 24,410 cases so far in October at an average of 1,162 cases per day.

Of the nine people who succumbed to the virus on Wednesday, 3 were from Surat, 2 from Ahmedabad, and 1 each from Vadodara, Gir-Somnath and Bharuch.

Gujarat’s mortality rate is gradually coming down and presently stands at 2.25 per cent.

Till now the health authorities have conducted 55,32,522 RT-PCR tests, of which 53,69,537 have returned negative.

On a positive note, 1,180 patients were discharged on Wednesday, taking the total number of recoveries to 1,45,107.

The state presently has 14,215 active cases, out of which the condition of 14,140 is stable, whereas 75 critical patients are on ventilator support.

Right now, there over 5 lakh people quarantined in the state — 5,38,553 in home quarentine and 256 in government facilities.

Source: IANS

