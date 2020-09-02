1,140 new Covid cases in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 1 : With just 14,137 samples being tested in Kerala, the number of new Covid cases was 1,140 on Monday.

The number of those being tested daily which once went as high as 40,000, since the past few days has come down.

State Health Minister K.K. Shailaja said at present there are 22,512 people who are positive, while 53,653 people have been cured.

“On Monday, 2,111 people have been cured. Thiruvananthapuram district continues to have the highest number of cases with 227 people turning Covid positive. The day also saw four people succumbing to this virus taking the death toll in the state to 298,” said Shailaja.

At present 1,96,582 cases are under observation which includes 19,094 in various hospitals and there are 580 hot spots in the state.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.