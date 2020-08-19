1,145 new corona cases in Gujarat, total tally over 82K

Gandhinagar, Aug 19 : Gujarat’s total coronavirus cases climbed up to 82,087 as 1,145 new cases were detected on Wednesday while its death toll reached 2,839 with 17 more fatalities due to the disease.

As many as 1,120 more patients were discharged on Wednesday, taking the total such cases to 64,830.

There are 14,418 active cases now in Gujarat, of which the condition of 14,337 is stable, whereas 81 critical patients are on ventilators.

In August so far, 20,654 positive cases have been recorded in Gujarat, an average of 1,087 cases daily.

The new cases were detected from 63,031 samples tested during the past 24 hours, the maximum carried out so far in 24 hours.

Surat, the new hotspot in Gujarat, recorded 238 more cases and Ahmedabad 163. Vadodara has been recording more than 100 cases daily, adding 115 cases on Wednesday.

Vadodara was followed by Rajkot (96), Jamnagar (65), Bhavnagar (60), Panchmahals (44), Morbi (34), Kutch (30), Dahod (28), Gandhinagar (27), Bharuch (22), Gandhinagar and Mahesana (20 each), Banaskantha (19), Patan (18), Anand, Gir-Somnath and Valsad (13 each), Botad and Navsari (11 each), Porbandar (10), Narmada (9), Sabarkantha (7), Kheda, Surendranagar and Tapi (7 each), Mahisagar (5), Aravalli (4), Devbhumi Dwarka (3), Chhota Udepur (1), in addition to one case from other state.

So far, 1,675 COVID-19 patients have died in Ahmedabad, 572 in Surat, 114 in Vadodara, 68 in Rajkot, 49 in Gandhinagar, 36 in Bhavnagar, 34 in Patan, 25 in Mahesana, 24 in Aravalli, 17 in Panchmahals, 16 in Banaskantha, 15 in Kheda, 14 in Anand, and 11 in Bharuch.

The mortality rate of Ahmedabad, which used to be around 81% of the total toll during outbreak’s peak, has gradually come down, pegged at 58.99% on Wednesday. Gujarat’s mortality rate is also gradually coming down, pegged at 3.45% on this day.

In all, 14,78,629 RT-PCR tests in Gujarat have been conducted in Gujarat so far, of which 13,96,542 tested negative.

As many as 5,15,313 persons are quarantined in the state, including 5,14,567 at home and 777 in government facilities.

Source: IANS

