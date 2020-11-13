1,152 new cases take Gujarat’s Covid tally to 1,86,116

Gandhinagar, Nov 14 : Gujarat on Friday reported 1,152 new Covid-19 cases out of the 53,967 samples tested, taking its coronavirus tally to 1,86,116, while six deaths in the past 24 hours took the state’s Covid death toll to 3,791.

Continuing the trend, Ahmedabad reported the highest number of cases on Friday at 219. Ahmedabad was followed by Surat (186), Rajkot (133), Vadodara (131), Mahesana (74), Banaskantha (46), Gandhinagar (41), Patan (32), Bharuch (28), Jamnagar (24), Dahod (19), Anand and Kheda (18 each), Amreli, Sabarkantha and Surendranagar (16 each), Panchmahals (15), Kutch and Junagadh (14 each), Mahisagar (12), Morbi (10), Botad (9), Gir-Somnath (8), Narmada (7), Aravalli and Tapi (6 each), Navsari (5), Chhota Udepur and Devbhumi Dwarka (4 each), Valsad (2) and Porbandar (1).

The state has reported 13,172 Covid cases so far in November at an average of 1,013 cases per day.

Of the six deaths reported on Friday, three were from Ahmedabad, and one each from Gandhinagar, Surat and Patan, taking the state’s death toll to 3,791. Ahmedabad has reported the maximum fatalities at 1,929. Gujarat presently has a mortality rate of 2.03 per cent.

Till now the health authorities have conducted 67,34,467 tests across the state, of which 65,48,351 have returned negative.

On a positive note, 1,078 patients were discharged on Friday, taking the total number of recoveries to 1,69,936.

The state presently has 12,389 active cases, of which the condition of 12,316 is stable, while 73 critical patients are on ventilator support.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.