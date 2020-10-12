1,169 new cases swell Gujarat’s Covid tally to 1,52,765

Gandhinagar, Oct 12 : Gujarat on Monday reported 1,169 new Covid-19 cases, taking the state’s coronavirus tally to 1,52,765, while eight more deaths in the past 24 hours took the state’s Covid death toll to 3,577. A total of 50,979 tests were conducted during the last 24 hours.

Hotspot Surat led the chart on Monday with 254 cases, followed by Ahmedabad (184), Vadodara (128), Rajkot (122), Jamnagar (89), Gandhinagar (36), Junagadh (30), Mahesana (25), Kutch and Panchmahals (24 each), Amreli, Banaskantha and Sabarkantha (21 each), Morbi (20), Bharuch and Surendranagar (19 each), Patan (16), Gir-Somnath (15), Narmada (13), Dahod (10), Mahisagar (10), Anand, Botad and Kheda (9 each), Devbhumi Dwarka (8), Mahisagar, Chotta Udepur and Navsari (6 each), Tapi and Aravalli (3 each), Valsad (2), and Dangs and Porbandar (1 each).

The state has recorded 14,190 cases so far in October at an average of 1,182 cases per day.

On Monday, eight people succumbed to the dreaded virus — three each in Ahmedabad and Surat and one each in Gandhinagar and Rajkot — taking the state’s death toll to 3,577.

Ahmedabad has reported the maximum number of Covid deaths so far at 1,852, followed by Surat (810), Vadodara (196), Rajkot (150), Gandhinagar (82), Bhavnagar (67), Patan (41), Jamnagar (34), Kutch and Junagadh (33 each), Mahesana (30), Amreli and Banaskantha (26 each), and Gir-Somnath (22).

Gujarat’s mortality rate is gradually coming down and presently stands at 2.34 per cent.

Till now the health authorities have conducted over 50,63,684 RT-PCR tests in Gujarat, of which 49,10,919 have returned negative.

On a positive note, as many as 1,442 patients were discharged from different facilities on Monday, taking the state’s number of recoveries to 1,33,752.

Gujarat presently has 15,436 active cases, out of which the condition of 15,358 is stable, whereas 78 critical patients are on ventilator support.

Right now, there nearly 6 lakh people quarantined in the state at 5,88,806 — 5,88,407 in home quarentine and 399 in government facilities.

Source: IANS

