116th Annual Session of PHDCCI

By PTI|   Published: 30th September 2021 5:55 pm IST
116th Annual Session of PHDCCI
New Delhi: Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari with Chief of the Army Staff General Manoj Mukund Naravane and PHDCCI President Sanjay Aggarwal, releases PHDCCI 116th Annual Report during the 116th Annual Session of PHDCCI, in New Delhi, Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021. (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh)
New Delhi: Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari addresses the 116th Annual Session of PHDCCI, in New Delhi, Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021. (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh)
New Delhi: Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari addresses the 116th Annual Session of PHDCCI, in New Delhi, Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021. (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh)
New Delhi: Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari being presented a memento by PHDCCI President Sanjay Aggarwal, during the 116th Annual Session of PHDCCI, in New Delhi, Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021. Chief of the Army Staff General Manoj Mukund Naravane is also seen. (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh)
New Delhi: Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari being presented a ‘shawl’ by PHDCCI President Sanjay Aggarwal, during the 116th Annual Session of PHDCCI, in New Delhi, Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021. Chief of the Army Staff General Manoj Mukund Naravane is also seen. (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh)
New Delhi: Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari addresses the 116th Annual Session of PHDCCI, in New Delhi, Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021. (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh)
New Delhi: Chief of the Army Staff General Manoj Mukund Naravane addresses the 116th Annual Session of PHDCCI, in New Delhi, Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021. (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh)

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Photos updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button