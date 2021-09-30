New Delhi: Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari addresses the 116th Annual Session of PHDCCI, in New Delhi, Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021. (PTI Photo\/Kamal Singh) New Delhi: Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari addresses the 116th Annual Session of PHDCCI, in New Delhi, Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021. (PTI Photo\/Kamal Singh) New Delhi: Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari being presented a memento by PHDCCI President Sanjay Aggarwal, during the 116th Annual Session of PHDCCI, in New Delhi, Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021. Chief of the Army Staff General Manoj Mukund Naravane is also seen. (PTI Photo\/Kamal Singh) New Delhi: Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari being presented a 'shawl' by PHDCCI President Sanjay Aggarwal, during the 116th Annual Session of PHDCCI, in New Delhi, Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021. Chief of the Army Staff General Manoj Mukund Naravane is also seen. (PTI Photo\/Kamal Singh) New Delhi: Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari addresses the 116th Annual Session of PHDCCI, in New Delhi, Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021. (PTI Photo\/Kamal Singh) New Delhi: Chief of the Army Staff General Manoj Mukund Naravane addresses the 116th Annual Session of PHDCCI, in New Delhi, Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021. (PTI Photo\/Kamal Singh)