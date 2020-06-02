117 more COVID-19 cases, J&K active cases 1,732

JAMMU: As many as 117 more coronavirus cases were reported on Tuesday in Jammu and Kashmir, taking the total cases in the union territory to 2,718.

Active cases in J&K are now 1,732, including 503 in Jammu division and 1,229 in Kashmir division.

A statement from Information and Public Relations Department said of the 117 new cases, 40 were from Jammu division and 77 from Kashmir division.

Two more patients died on Tuesday in Kashmir, including UT’s youngest victim aged 27.

So far, 33 patients have succumbed to the dreaded coronavirus while 953 have recovered completely.

Source: IANS

