1,175 new Covid cases take Gujarat’s tally to 83,262

Gandhinagar, Aug 20 : Gujarat reported 1,175 fresh Covid-19 cases on Thursday, taking the total number of infections to 83,262, while 16 more fatalities mounted the state’s death toll to 2,855, health officials said.

As many as 1,123 patients were discharged on Thursday, pushing the total number of recoveries to 65,953.

Surat reported 237 cases, followed by Ahmedabad (172), Vadodara (118), Rajkot (98), Jamnagar (73), Bhavnagar (55), Panchmahals (42), Kutch (35), Dahod (32), Junagadh (27), Morbi (26), Gandhinagar and Amreli (25 each), Mahesana (22), Bharuch (20), Banaskantha (18), Patan (15), Navsari and Porbandar (13 each), Gir-Somnath (11), Narmada and Sabarkantha (10 each), Kheda, Chhota Udepur and Valsad (9 each), Anand and Mahisagar (8 each), Botad (7), Surendranagar (6), and Aravalli, Tapi and Devbhumi Dwarka (4 each).

Health officials have conducted 15,47,210 RT-PCR tests in Gujarat so far, of which 14,63,948 have returned negative.

There are 14,454 active cases in the state at present, out of which the condition of 14,368 is stable, whereas 86 critical patients are on ventilator support.

Currently, over 5 lakh people are quarantined in the state, 5,17,067 under home quarantined and 714 in government facilities.

