1,185 new coronavirus cases in Gujarat, 11 deaths

Ahmedabad: As many as 1,185 persons tested positive for coronavirus in Gujarat in the last 24 hours, taking the state’s case count to 1,56,283, the health department said on Thursday evening.

Eleven patients succumbed to COVID-19 during this period, it said in a release.

The death toll due to coronavirus in Gujarat thus stands at 3,609.

On the other hand, 1,329 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours in the state, it said.

With this, Gujarat’s tally of recovered patients reached 1,37,870.

Four COVID-19 patients died in Ahmedabad, two in Surat and one each in Gandhinagar, Mahisagar, Patan, Tapi and Vadodara.

While Surat district recorded 249 new cases during the day, 186 fresh cases emerged in Ahmedabad, followed by 119 in Vadodara, 109 in Rajkot, 84 in Jamnagar and 43 in Gandhinagar.

The patient recovery rate in Gujarat has gone up to 88.22 per cent, the state government said.

Over 52,000 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours,

A fresh case of coronavirus was detected while eight patients were given discharge during the day in the adjoining Union Territory of Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu.

So far the union territory has recorded 3,148 infections, including two deaths. 3,073 patients have recovered and 73 cases are still active, said a release by the UT administration.

Gujarat’s coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 1,56,283, new cases 1,185, death toll 3,609, discharged 1,37,870, active cases 14,804 and people tested so far 52,16,885.

