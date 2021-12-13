119 new coronavirus cases in J-K, 3 more deaths

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir on Monday recorded 119 fresh coronavirus cases that took its infection tally to 3,38,990, while three more fatalities pushed the death toll to 4,498, officials said.

Of the fresh cases, 26 were from the Jammu division and 93 from the Kashmir division of the union territory, they said.

Srinagar district recorded the highest number of fresh cases at 48, followed by 20 in Jammu district.

There are 1,442 active coronavirus cases in Jammu and Kashmir. So far, 3,33,050 people have recovered from the infection, the officials said.

The number of mucormycosis (black fungus) cases in the union territory stands at 50, with one fresh case reported since last evening, they said.