1,190 new Covid cases push Gujarat’s tally to 91,329

Gandhinagar, Aug 27 : Gujarat on Thursday reported 1,190 new Covid-19 cases pushing the total tally to 91,329, health officials said.

As many as 17 more fatalities were reported, taking the overall toll in the state to 2,964.

Surat reported 258 cases, followed by Ahmedabad 163, Vadodara 123, Rajkot 96, Jamnagar 89, Bhavnagar 51, Amreli 30, Gandhinagar, Junagadh and Panchmahals with 28, Kutch 27, Morbi 24, Bharuch and Mahesana with 21 each, Dahod 19, Banaskantha, Devbhumi Dwarka and Gir-Somnath with 17 each, Patan 16, Botad and Narmada with 14 each, Navsari 12, Chhota Udepur and Mahisagar with 11 each, Kheda 8, Anand, Sabarkantha, Dang and Tapi with 7 each, Porbandar, Valsad and Surendranagar with 5 each and 4 cases from Aravalli.

Covid fatalities in Ahmedabad touched 1,705, followed by Surat 616, Vadodara 125, Rajkot 82, Gandhinagar 50, Bhavnagar 39, Patan 36, Mahesana 26, Aravalli 24, Panchmahals 17, Banaskantha and Anand 16, Kheda 15 and 11 in Bharuch.

The death toll rate of Ahmedabad which used to be around 81 per cent of the total toll during the peak of the outbreak has gradually lowered to less than 60 per cent. On Thursday, it came down to 57.52 per cent. Gujarat’s mortality rate is also gradually coming down and is 3.24 per cent.

Health authorities have conducted 20,45,951 RT-PCR tests in Gujarat so far. A total of 1,193 patients were discharged on Thursday. So far, 73,501 people have been discharged in the state.

Out of a total RT-PCR tests carried out in the state, 19,54,622, have been found negative.

There are 14,864 active cases, out of which the condition of 14,773 is stable, whereas 91 critical patients are still on ventilator.

Currently, there are over 4.8 lakh people quarantined in the state at 4,81,002, where 4,80,338 are home quarantined and 571 in government facilities.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.