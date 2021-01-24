11th National Voters’ Day to be celebrated on Monday

New Delhi, Jan 24 : Election Commission of India will celebrate eleventh National Voters Day with the theme of ‘Making Our Voters Empowered, Vigilant, Safe and Informed’.

During the event on Monday, President Ram Nath Kovind will confer the National Awards for the year 2020-21 and launch ECI’s Web Radio: ‘Hello Voters’. The event will be held at the Ashok Hotel and the President shall grace the occasion virtually from the Rashtrapati Bhawan.

Union Minister for Law and Justice, Communications and Electronics and Information Technology Ravi Shankar Prasad will also attend the function as the Guest of Honour.

The theme for this year’s NVD, ‘Making Our Voters Empowered, Vigilant, Safe and Informed’, envisages active and participative voters during elections. It also focuses on the ECI’s commitment towards conducting elections safely during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The National Voters’ Day has been celebrated on January 25 every year since 2011, all across the country to mark the foundation day of the Election Commission of India on January 25, 1950. The main purpose of the NVD celebration is to encourage, facilitate and maximise enrolment, especially for the new voters. Dedicated to the voters of the country, the day is utilised to spread awareness among the voters and for promoting informed participation in the electoral process. New voters are felicitated and handed over their Elector Photo Identity Card (EPIC) in the NVD functions.

The National Awards being conferred by the President on the occasion include those state and district level officers, who gave their outstanding performance in the conduct of elections in different spheres such as IT initiatives, security management, election management during Covid-19, accessible election and contribution in the field of voter awareness and outreach. National Awards will also be given to important stakeholders like national icons, CSOs and media groups for their valuable contribution towards voters’ awareness.

ECI’s Web Radio: ‘Hello Voters’ is an online digital radio service which will stream voter awareness programmes. It will be accessible through a link on the Election Commission of India website. The programming style of Radio Hello Voters has been envisaged to match that of the popular FM radio services. It will provide information and education on electoral processes through songs, drama, discussions, spots, stories of elections, etc. in Hindi, English and regional languages from all over the country.

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad will launch the e-EPIC programme and distribute e-EPICs and Elector Photo Identity Cards to five new voters. E-EPIC is a digital version of the Elector Photo Identity Card and it can be accessed through the Voter Helpline App and websites https://voterportal.eci.gov.in/ and https://www.nvsp.in/.

Prasad will also release three publications of the Election Commission during the event. Copies of these documents will be presented to the President.

