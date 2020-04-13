12 arrested for defying lockdown orders in Jammu and Kashmir

Ganderbal: Police arrested 12 people on Monday for allegedly defying lockdown imposed by government to contain the spread of COVID-19.

An FIR has been filed under relevant sections of law at Lar Police Station and further investigation is on.

Police requested the general public to follow the restrictions imposed by Government in order to prevent the spread of Covid-19 and reiterated that those violating the restriction orders would be dealt with strict actions.

Source: ANI

