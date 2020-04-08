12 containment clusters created in Hyderabad

Hotspots where positive cases are found are located in buffer zones in Hyderabad. Photo: Mohammed Hussain

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has set up 12 containment clusters to combat COVID-19 spread said Commissioner Lokesh Kumar. He stated as per the instructions of the government GHMC officials and staff are working in coordination with Police, Revenue, and Health department officials.

The containment clusters are as follows – 1. Ramgopalpet 2.Sheikhpet 3.Red Hills 4.Malakpet -Santoshnagar 5.Chandrayangutta 6. Alwal 7.Moosapet 8. Kukatpally 9.Qutubullapur -Gajularamaram 10.Mayurinagar 11.Yosufguda 12.Chandanagar.

Further, Commissioner informs that 89 corona positive cases are registered in these above-mentioned areas, Special attention is given to Sanitation and Spraying of disinfectant in these clusters. Apart from this, a team consisting of Health and GHMC officials are going to each and every household to identify those who are symptomatic and getting them tested.

In these identified clusters public movements are monitored and barricading is done to keep a check on public movement. Regarding this discussions were held with City police Commissioner Sri Anjani Kumar, he added.

Barricading and Bandobust will continue till some stipulated period he said. Out of 593 people who returned from Nizamuddin Markaz in Delhi, 63 people tested corona positive. With these 45 family members got effected with COVID-19. Now there is a chance of Corona cases decrease he added.

Those who are tested and found Corona positive are shifted to government isolation centers.

