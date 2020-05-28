12 cops test positive for coronavirus in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: 12 policemen in Hyderabad and three in Cyberabad police commissionerate offices tested positive for COVID-19.

According to Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar, nine police personnel tested positive on Wednesday. Three constables working in Shah Ali Banda, Kamatipura and Bahadurpura police stations had tested positive on Tuesday. It is understood that the fresh cases pertain to personnel working in Armed Reserve, East and South Zones, The Hindu reported.

The entire staff in the multi-storied building became worried after the two constables of the IT cell in Hyderabad commissionerate got infected with the deadly virus.

