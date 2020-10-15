12 Covid patients discharged in Chinese mainland

Beijing, Oct 15 : The National Health Commission said on Thursday that 12 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery in the Chinese mainland on Wednesday.

There were 240 patients still being treated, including four in severe condition, the commission said in its daily report, Xinhua news agency reported.

Altogether, 80,748 patients had been discharged from hospitals after recovery by Wednesday, the commission added.

As of Wednesday, a total of 85,622 confirmed Covid-19 cases had been reported on the mainland, among whom 4,634 died of the disease.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.