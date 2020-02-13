12 eve-teasers caught by Cyberabad SHE Teams in January

A+ A-

Hyderabad: During January 2020, a total of 12 eve-teasers were caught red-handed by the Cyberabad SHE Teams, at the bus stops and other public places.

The Cyberabad SHE Teams was catering to the needs of increasing number of women, who are coming forward to register complaints. A total 11 teams were working in Cyberabad to cater to the needs of more number of women and children. Besides, SHE Teams keep a sharp eye on the miscreants causing nuisance in public places.

During last month, the SHE Teams received 225 complaints from women victims through different means like Whatsapp, email, Hawkeye, direct walk in and so on. All complaints were acted upon and disposed of. The SHE Teams registered 75 cases out of which 17 were criminal cases and 58 petty cases. During the month, 277 decoy operations were conducted at various places like bus stops, shopping malls, railway stations, tutorials, colleges, and so on. The SHE teams conducted 181 awareness programs and 33,229 people were addressed.

Counseling sessions were held on January 4 nd 18. All the respondent eve- teasers have attended the counseling session conducted by Cyberabad SHE Teams, at the Commissioner’s office, Gachibowli, along with their family members. They were counseled by professional counselors from the Bharosa Centre, Cyberabad. Minor respondents were counseled by clinical psychologist in the presence of their parents to bring change in their behaviour.