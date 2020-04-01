12 fresh COVID-19 cases reported, Hyderabad CP visits Hospital

Hyderabad: The number of COVID-19 positive cases in Telangana has reached cumulatively to 88 after 12 persons tested positive on April 1.

However a corona virus patient who was undergoing treatment at Gandhi Hospital died on Wednesday evening. Tension prevailed at Gandhi hospital premises after the deceased’s brother, who is also the positive patient allegedly attacked a resident doctor.

According to the media bulletin released by the Director of Public Health and Family welfare on late Wednesday, medical teams across the state have taken up special active search/ survey to identify persons and their contacts who have visited Markaz at Delhi during 13th March 2020 to 17th March. Till now as many as 603 Tablighi members have been traced and quarantined.

Meanwhile Police Commissioner Hyderabad Anjani Kumar visited hospital and interacted with the Gandhi Hospital Superintendent and reviewed security set up at hospital.

Commissioner suggested the Superintendent to have 2 entry points to the Main building as at present there are many entry points to the building and access control is difficult. Both the entry points will be covered by North zone police apart from Hospital security staff to stop unauthorized movement.



Anjani Kumar requested R&B department to erect more barricades to ensure full access control as per the plan given by DCP North Zone.

