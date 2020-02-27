12 Indian kids to pitch app ideas to Silicon Valley investors

A+ A-

Mumbai: Young coders aged between 6-16 years from across India will be presenting their next-big tech ideas to leading venture capitalists such as Nexus Venture Partners and Owl Ventures in Silicon Valley.

Winners of the WhiteHat Jr’s Silicon Valley Program, these children have been chosen from over 7,000 entries from across India for developing meaningful apps with social relevance. As the official release notes, these children will also meet noted Silicon Valley entrepreneurs in May.

The children hail from cities including Noida, Bangalore, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Burdwan, Guwahati, Balangir, Shillong, and Kolkata.

One of the winning apps aims to facilitate a green corridor for ambulances by coordinating traffic control. Other apps with social relevance include an app to help children with dyslexia learn letters, colours, and numbers, an anti-bullying app for reporting anonymously, and an app for early diagnosis of eye disorders by conducting eye-vision test.