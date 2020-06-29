12 killed in flooding in southwestern China

By Qayam Published: June 29, 2020, 12:34 pm IST
China Flag

Beijing: Torrential rains battered China’s southwest Sichuan province, killing at least 12 people and leaving 10 missing, authorities said.

The rainstorm hit Mianning County on Friday and Saturday that triggered floods in Yihai Township, killing at least 10 people and seven remain missing, the county government was quoted as saying by the state-run Xinhua news agency.

Two vehicles plunged into a river in the Gaoyang sub-district after flooding damaged the highway, killing two persons, and leaving three others missing, the report said on Monday.

Torrential rains affected more than 9,880 people in Yihai and Gaoyang, cutting off local roads and damaging houses and crops. A total of 7,705 people were evacuated.

Rescue and relief efforts are underway.

Source: PTI
Categories
World
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close