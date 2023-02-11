12 MLAs who defected Congress should be hanged: Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president Revanth Reddy said that it would not be wrong to hang the 12 Congress MLAs in the people’s court who defected from the party.

As part of Hath Se Hath Jodo Yatra, the fifth day of the walk of 11 km took place from Lacchatanda to Kothalingala in Kamepalli Mandal.

Revanth Reddy while addressing the street corner meeting held at Kothalingala said, “The Telangana society is responsible for politically destroying the 12 Congress MLAs who have defected from the party.”

Taking a dig at the chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, Revanth said, “Fake leaders are looting the state in Telangana politics and if (Bharatiya Janta Party) BJP really wants to take action against KCR’s illegalities then Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) should also investigate these 12 MLAs also.”

“The profits and transactions made to them after defecting the party should also be investigated. If they don’t do that, then people should understand that Bandi Sanjay and Kishan Reddy have surrendered to KCR,” he added.

Slamming the 12 MLAs Revanth said, “They should be defected permanently and politically suppressed for cheating the party even getting deposits.”

Recalling the former leader of Khammam District, Ram Reddy, the TTCP chief said, “He is a great leader who helped everyone. Ram Reddy’s brothers risked their lives to serve the people. When such a leader died due to illness, we all asked to unanimously elect his wife but this shameless KCR resorted to an election.”

Pulling light on the farmer protest and tribal injustice in the state, Revanth questioned as why tribal Bhukya Ramesh’s (who died accidentally while working in the armed rebellion) family is not being supported similar to Colonel Santosh Babu’s wife who was given a job after his death.

“Farmers were seen protesting at the Ponnekal substation during the padayatra. What answer will be given by the stupid who said that there may be power cuts in New York but not in Telangana?”, said Revanth, taking a jab at CM KCR’s comment at the foundation stone laying event of the airport metro corridor in December.

Highlighting the power trouble faced by the farmers in Telangana, Revanth said, “In 2004, the Congress party signed first on the free electricity file after coming to power. It provided reliable electricity for 9 hours during the day. Even now the conditions of 2004 are visible in the state.”

“It is not possible for KCR to provide 24-hour electricity.”

Revanth alleged that Discoms are in debt of Rs 60000 crore of which Rs 28000 crores have to be paid by the government itself. “Electricity companies are in danger of closing. There is a need to build another Bashir Bagh-type movement in the state,” he added.

The TTCP chief went on to promise Rs 5 lakhs to every poor person who builds houses. “We will take the responsibility of waiving the loans of Rs 2 lakh to the farmers. Steps will be taken to fill up 2 lakh vacant government jobs after Congress comes to power on January 1, 2024,” Revamnth stated confidently.

Adding on to his pledge, Revanth said, “Congress takes responsibility for the management of podu lands as per the Forest Land Rights Act. I promise to take the responsibility of laying the foundation stone for the Bayyaram Steel Plant on January 26, 2024, and provide employment and job opportunities to thousands of youth.”