12 more arrested in Punjab hooch case

Chandigarh, Aug 3 : The Punjab Police on Monday apprehended 12 more people, including two businessmen, and launched manhunt for a Ludhiana-based paint business owner who had allegedly supplied three drums of spurious liquor that triggered over 100 deaths.

Chief Minister Amarinder Singh asked Director General of Police (DGP) Dinkar Gupta to apprehend every person involved in the case and move swiftly to ensure stringent action against them.

Nobody should be spared, said Singh. The police have also launched departmental inquiry against two DSPs and four SHOs, who were suspended for negligence.

The magisterial probe, ordered by the Chief Minister, is also examining involvement of all the suspects, six police and seven excise and tax officers — suspended by the Chief Minister on Saturday.

With the latest arrests, the number people apprehended in the case have gone up to 37, including five kingpins of the illicit liquor mafia.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.