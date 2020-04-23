12 new cases of coronavirus in Kanpur

Kanpur: Kanpur district reported 12 more coronavirus cases on Thursday, taking the district’s tally to 91, a senior official said.

“The new cases are from Colonelganj, Coolie Bazar Kidwai Nagar, all hotspot zones,” Chief Medical Officer (Kanpur), Dr Ashok Shukla.

Meanwhile, samples taken from a 72-year-old man, who died on Tuesday at his house in Coolie Bazar, have come out positive for coronavirus, the CMO said.

The virus has so far claimed three lives in the city while seven people have recovered.

The district has now 81 active cases, the CMO added.

Source: PTI

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.