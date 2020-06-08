12 new COVID-19 cases in Assam, tally reaches 2,693

Guwahati: Assam reported 12 new coronavirus cases on Monday, taking the COVID-19 tally to 2,693 in the state, Health and Family Welfare Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

Assam had crossed the 2,600-mark with 208 new COVID-19 positive cases on Sunday.

“Alert ~ 12 new #COVID19+ cases reported. 7 Nagaon, 5 Barpeta,” Sarma said in a tweet.

Of the total COVID-19 cases, four patients have died due to the deadly disease, while 636 have been discharged from hospitals after recovering from the infection, he added.

Besides, three more patients have migrated to other states, the minister said.

After inter-state movement through road, rail and air networks was allowed during the lockdown period, Assam saw a significant increase in COVID-19 cases.

To screen all the people coming from outside the state, the government has imposed a mandatory institutional quarantine policy for everyone, barring some exceptions.

Assam has so far tested 1,53,326 samples for COVID-19 in seven laboratories of the state, NIV in Pune and some outsourced laboratories, the Health and Family Welfare Department said in its daily bulletin on Sunday night.

Source: PTI

