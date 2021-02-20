12 new imported Covid-19 cases in Singapore

By IANS|   Published: 20th February 2021 1:43 pm IST
Singapore, Feb 20 : Singapore has confirmed 12 new Covid-19 cases, all of which were imported.

They have already been placed on stay-home notice or isolated upon arrival in Singapore, the Ministry of Health (MoH) said on Saturday.

There are no new cases of locally transmitted coronavirus infection, said the ministry.

The new cases bring the country’s total to 59,858, the Straits Times reported.

More details of the cases will be shared by the ministry in a press release later.

